Ghost OG - Relax

Ghost OG is a combination of a female Ghost OG (a confusingly named phenotype of OG Kush) pollinated by Joe’s OG Kush, first bred by the team at Apothecary Genetics. The original Ghost OG is thought to be a true Kush strain from the Kush mountain range, named such because a breeder from the OverGrow.com forums with the username OrgnKid gave a cut of the strain to another breeder named Ghost.



The cultivar from Apothecary Genetics was backcrossed with OG Kush strains to create seeds and strengthen its genetics, but the original version is clone only.



Highlighted Terpenes: Humulene, Linalool, Terpinol



Tastes like Category: Earthy



Taste Description: Smooth herb-like pine



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived



-510 CARTRIDGES ARE COMPATIBLE WITH 510 THREAD BATTERIES -

