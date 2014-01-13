About this product
Green Crack is a cross between a Skunk #1 and an Afghani landrace. This strain was reportedly named Cush by its original breeder, Cecil C., then renamed Green Crack by Snoop Dogg. Green Crack provides the consumer with a sharp energy and focus that keeps you going throughout the day! This is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight stress, fatigue, and depression.
Highlighted Terpenes: Limonene, Humulene, Terpinolene
Tastes like Category: Citrus
Taste Description: Bold mix of orange citrus on the inhale with a hoppy terpinolene exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-
About this strain
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
Green Crack effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.