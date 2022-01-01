About this product
Guava Haze - Enjoy
Guava Haze is a cross between Stardawg and Afghani. Guava Haze is known for its fruity, gassy, aroma and flavor. This makes a great strain for anyone who has a sweet tooth! Guava Haze is a fantastic strain to start off your day because of its uplifting and euphoric effects.
Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene
Tastes like Category: Earthy
Taste Description: Earthy with a slightly piney exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-
About this brand
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
