About this product
Gusherz - Enjoy
Bred by California based Cookies Fam Genetics, Gushers (also referred to as Fruit Gushers or White Gushers) is an Indica-dominant hybrid that is a cross between Triangle Kush and Gelato #41. It is no surprise that it shares a name with the gummy fruit snack of our childhood as it bursts with a sweet and fruity scent that will have you reaching for that bag of candy. With undertones of sour tropical fruit, herbs, and cookies, the flavor largely matches the smell.
Sporting bright green buds, amber hairs, and hints of purple, these nugs aren’t afraid of showing off. While not known to be a particularly potent strain, Gushers have been tested at THC levels ranging from 15-25% so be sure to check the labels so that the potency matches the experience that you’re seeking. Users report both a euphoric head high as well as a relaxing body high which makes it perfect to either lift your spirits during the daytime or unwind with a good movie after a long day.
Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Humulene
Tastes like Category: Sweet
Taste Description: Earthy with a light citrus & sweet exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-
About this brand
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
