Gusherz - Enjoy

Bred by California based Cookies Fam Genetics, Gushers (also referred to as Fruit Gushers or White Gushers) is an Indica-dominant hybrid that is a cross between Triangle Kush and Gelato #41. It is no surprise that it shares a name with the gummy fruit snack of our childhood as it bursts with a sweet and fruity scent that will have you reaching for that bag of candy. With undertones of sour tropical fruit, herbs, and cookies, the flavor largely matches the smell.

Sporting bright green buds, amber hairs, and hints of purple, these nugs aren’t afraid of showing off. While not known to be a particularly potent strain, Gushers have been tested at THC levels ranging from 15-25% so be sure to check the labels so that the potency matches the experience that you’re seeking. Users report both a euphoric head high as well as a relaxing body high which makes it perfect to either lift your spirits during the daytime or unwind with a good movie after a long day.



Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Humulene



Tastes like Category: Sweet



Taste Description: Earthy with a light citrus & sweet exhale



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived



-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-

