Jack Herer - Uplift
Its lineage remains unconfirmed, but it’s generally thought to be a complex hybrid of Northern Lights #5, Shiva Skunk and Haze. Jack Herer has achieved great status among modern cannabis strains. Its flavor is has notes of citrus, pine, wood and spice.
Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Humulene, Myrcene, Pinene, Limonene, Bisabolol, Linalool
Tastes like Category: Earthy
Taste Description: Cloves and Pine meet on the inhale and exhale hints of earthy mango
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
