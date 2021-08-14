About this product
Lemon Pound Cake - Enjoy
Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and Cheese. This strain is known for its sweet, citrus and earth flavor. Lemon Pound Cake provides the effects of uplifted energy and sharpened focus.
Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, Limone, Humulene, Bisabolol, Pinene
Tastes like Category: Creamy
Taste Description: Lemon savory spice with an herbal flowery exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-
About this strain
Lemon Pound Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
36% of people report feeling talkative
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
PTSD
18% of people say it helps with ptsd
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Eye pressure
9% of people say it helps with eye pressure
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
