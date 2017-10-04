About this product
Pina Colada - Enjoy
Pina Colada is a cross between Congo IBL and Queen Mother. This strain highlights notes of pineapple, pepper and spice. Pina Colada is known for its focused and uplifting effects. This makes a great strain for daytime usage. Making it the perfect strain to start off your Saturday mornings with!
Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene, Linalool, Nerolidol
Tastes like Category: Sweet
Taste Description: Waves of pineapple coconut while inhaling with a robust island banana exhale.
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-
Pina Colada is a cross between Congo IBL and Queen Mother. This strain highlights notes of pineapple, pepper and spice. Pina Colada is known for its focused and uplifting effects. This makes a great strain for daytime usage. Making it the perfect strain to start off your Saturday mornings with!
Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene, Linalool, Nerolidol
Tastes like Category: Sweet
Taste Description: Waves of pineapple coconut while inhaling with a robust island banana exhale.
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-
About this strain
Pina Colada, also known as "CBD Lilly," is a CBD-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with happy effects. Averaging a 3-to-1 CBD:THC ratio, Pina Colada is a potent medicine for consumers seeking therapeutic effects. This sativa-dominant pairing of Congo IBL and Queen Mother imbues consumers with uplifting euphoria that coaxes laughter and conversation. Its buzz settles down into the body as functional and mild relaxation that helps with inflammation and physical discomfort. The smell has been described as spicy and grassy.
Pina Colada effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
ADD/ADHD
20% of people say it helps with add/adhd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.