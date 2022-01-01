About this product
Strawberry Tree - Enjoy
Lemon Tree the Original Cannabis Brand that began in the Santa Cruz Mountains and now taking root on the world market. Lemon Tree is more than a cannabis strain. Lemon Tree believes that you get out what you put in. Which is why our cannabis comes from all natural inputs which helps to produce the rich, citrusy scent and flavor the Lemon Tree is known for. That flavor and smell come from the complex terpene profile with over 50 dominant terpenes whereas most others have only have a few. Blueberry Tree is a Lemon Tree cross that highlights the lemon flavor we all love with a berry twist.
Highlighted Terpenes: B-Pinene, Myrcene, A-Pinene, B-Caryophyllene
Tastes like Category: Sweet
Taste Description: Pine Tree inhale with a smooth Ripe Strawberry exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-510 CARTRIDGES ARE COMPATIBLE WITH 510 THREAD BATTERIES -
About this strain
A love child of two award-winners—Wedding Cake and Dosi-Orange #9—Strawberry Tree by Anesia Seeds is the result of a long-term breeding project. This strain puts out fragrant buds with a fruity, strawberry profile that comes with a euphoric and creative high that will inspire you for hours on end.
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
