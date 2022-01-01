About this product
Zkittles - Enjoy
Zkittlez (formerly spelled Skittles and Zkittles) is an Indica-dominant hybrid cultivated by California-based seed company 3rd Gen Fam. Thought to be a cross between Grape Ape and Grapefruit, the strain won 1st Indica at the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan, and 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup.
Highlighted Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Linalool
Tastes like Category: Sweet
Taste Description: Inhale ripe strawberry and exhale tangy sweet candy notes
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
