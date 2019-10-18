Claw Cannabis
Orange Sherbet VFire Pod 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Orange Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!