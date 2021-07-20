Apple Fritter (1.4g) - Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation.
Each glass tube comes with two (2) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency.
Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready.
_____
Apple Fritter (Sour Apple X Animal Cookies) brings on a hard-hitting high and super delicious flavor. This bud has a super sweet/fruity apple flavor with a light and cakey vanilla exhale that's just like a delicious apple fritter. This strain fills your mind with a positive lift and provides a relieving and tingly body high.
Each glass tube comes with two (2) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency.
Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready.
_____
Apple Fritter (Sour Apple X Animal Cookies) brings on a hard-hitting high and super delicious flavor. This bud has a super sweet/fruity apple flavor with a light and cakey vanilla exhale that's just like a delicious apple fritter. This strain fills your mind with a positive lift and provides a relieving and tingly body high.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
31% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
21% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.