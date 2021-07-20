Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____
Apple Fritter (Sour Apple X Animal Cookies) brings on a hard-hitting high and super delicious flavor. This bud has a super sweet/fruity apple flavor with a light and cakey vanilla exhale that's just like a delicious apple fritter. This strain fills your mind with a positive lift and provides a relieving and tingly body high.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____
Apple Fritter (Sour Apple X Animal Cookies) brings on a hard-hitting high and super delicious flavor. This bud has a super sweet/fruity apple flavor with a light and cakey vanilla exhale that's just like a delicious apple fritter. This strain fills your mind with a positive lift and provides a relieving and tingly body high.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
24% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!