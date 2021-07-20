About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

_____



Apple Fritter (Sour Apple X Animal Cookies) brings on a hard-hitting high and super delicious flavor. This bud has a super sweet/fruity apple flavor with a light and cakey vanilla exhale that's just like a delicious apple fritter. This strain fills your mind with a positive lift and provides a relieving and tingly body high.