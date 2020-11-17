Claybourne Co.
About this product
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.
Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.
Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
_____
Apples and Bananas (Platinum Cookies x GDP x Gelatti) is a Sativa dominant hybrid that offers a fruity aroma, rich with apples and spices. The banana is harder to make out in the midst of gassy fumes and a strong pine odor. The flavor of sour apples and spices mix with the funky taste of gas and pine for a unique flavor. Users have reported a powerful cerebral euphoria, with a numbing body buzz. This versatile hybrid can very easily be used to wake and bake, or as a late night snack. Apples and Bananas is a versatile hybrid that reviewers say could fit the needs of many users, especially those looking for potency!
Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.
Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
_____
Apples and Bananas (Platinum Cookies x GDP x Gelatti) is a Sativa dominant hybrid that offers a fruity aroma, rich with apples and spices. The banana is harder to make out in the midst of gassy fumes and a strong pine odor. The flavor of sour apples and spices mix with the funky taste of gas and pine for a unique flavor. Users have reported a powerful cerebral euphoria, with a numbing body buzz. This versatile hybrid can very easily be used to wake and bake, or as a late night snack. Apples and Bananas is a versatile hybrid that reviewers say could fit the needs of many users, especially those looking for potency!
Apples and Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Inflammation
3% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
3% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
3% of people say it helps with ptsd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!