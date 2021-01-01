About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

Baked Berry (Blueberry x Girl Scout Cookies) has the cookie pie crust taste synonymous with GSC, and is complimented by a fruity-berry flavor. Baked Berry blends the flavors of its parent strains with a smooth smoke and a pleasant tart aftertaste. Baked Berry brings a relaxing euphoria that opens the mind up to introspective thought. Energy levels reportedly remain steady hours after ingestion, making this an excellent daytime choice for those who need to remain productive throughout the day. This strain has also received good reviews from medical users suffering from chronic pain and inflammation.