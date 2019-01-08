About this product
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
Blue Zkittles (Blue Diamond x Zkittlez) is an indica strain with a scent that’s reminiscent of sweet berries with a floral undertone. It has typical indica effects such as a mellowed attitude and relaxation, it also has a powerful cerebral high that knocks out stressful or anxious thinking.
About this strain
Blue Zkittlez, also known as "Blue Skittles" and "Blue Zkittles," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Diamond with Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The effects of Blue Zkittlez are mellow and moderately sedating, stimulating appetite while weighing heavy on the limbs. This strain offers a combination of strong physical effects and uplifting mental high which make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.
Blue Zkittlez effects
