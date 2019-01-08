Loading…
Blue Zkittles (28g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.
IndicaTHC 14%CBD
Strain rating:
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.

Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
Blue Zkittles (Blue Diamond x Zkittlez) is an indica strain with a scent that’s reminiscent of sweet berries with a floral undertone. It has typical indica effects such as a mellowed attitude and relaxation, it also has a powerful cerebral high that knocks out stressful or anxious thinking.

Blue Zkittlez

Blue Zkittlez, also known as "Blue Skittles" and "Blue Zkittles," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Diamond with Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The effects of Blue Zkittlez are mellow and moderately sedating, stimulating appetite while weighing heavy on the limbs. This strain offers a combination of strong physical effects and uplifting mental high which make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.

Blue Zkittlez effects

104 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.