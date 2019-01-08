About this product

Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

_____



Blue Zkittles (Blue Diamond x Zkittlez) is an indica strain with a scent that’s reminiscent of sweet berries with a floral undertone. It has typical indica effects such as a mellowed attitude and relaxation, it also has a powerful cerebral high that knocks out stressful or anxious thinking.