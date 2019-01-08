About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Quarter Ounce - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

_____



Blue Zkittles (Blue Diamond x Zkittlez) is an indica strain with a scent that’s reminiscent of sweet berries with a floral undertone. It has typical indica effects such as a mellowed attitude and relaxation, it also has a powerful cerebral high that knocks out stressful or anxious thinking.