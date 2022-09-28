Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Blueberry Cookies is a cross between GSC and Blueberry. This well-balanced hybrid displays a beautiful mix of forest-green and purple leaves, and retains a cookie pie crust taste with a fruity-berry flavor. Blueberry Cookies produces long lasting and consistent energy, making this an excellent daytime choice for users who need to remain productive throughout the day. Half indica, this strain receives praise from users who suffer from chronic pain and inflammation.