The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Bonkers (Lemon Tree X Cookies and Cream) is a half indica and half sativa strain. It has a fruity aroma and lemon flavor that some have described as tea. Bonkers has a powerful body high that leaves you relaxed and eased, those who use it have recommended it for evening stress and pain relief. Its mind effects have been noted to relieve anxiety and stress.