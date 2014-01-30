Claybourne Co.
About this product
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.
Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.
Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
_____
Bruce Banner (OG Kush x Strawberry Diesel) is an Indica dominant strain with a high noted to be perfect for afternoon and evening use. This strain is known for relaxing the body with a buzz that soothes minor aches and pains. The head high is intensely euphoric, combined with strong creativity and a whole-body mood boost. Bruce Banner’s dominant flavor is sweet, with notes of citrus and a strong, pungent smell.
Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.
Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
_____
Bruce Banner (OG Kush x Strawberry Diesel) is an Indica dominant strain with a high noted to be perfect for afternoon and evening use. This strain is known for relaxing the body with a buzz that soothes minor aches and pains. The head high is intensely euphoric, combined with strong creativity and a whole-body mood boost. Bruce Banner’s dominant flavor is sweet, with notes of citrus and a strong, pungent smell.
Bruce Banner effects
Reported by real people like you
890 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
35% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!