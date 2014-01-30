About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



Bruce Banner (OG Kush x Strawberry Diesel) is an Indica dominant strain with a high noted to be perfect for afternoon and evening use. This strain is known for relaxing the body with a buzz that soothes minor aches and pains. The head high is intensely euphoric, combined with strong creativity and a whole-body mood boost. Bruce Banner’s dominant flavor is sweet, with notes of citrus and a strong, pungent smell.