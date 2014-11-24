About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation.



Each glass tube comes with two (2) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency.



Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready.



Chem Dawg has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chem Dawg has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chem Dawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chem Dawg tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.