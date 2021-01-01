About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
Chemmy Jones, also known as "Chem Jones" and "Chemdog Jones," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Connoisseur Genetics. Chem Jones is made by uniting genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chem Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.
_____
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.