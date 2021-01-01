Loading…
Claybourne Co.

Dough Sweet Dough (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.

Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
Dough Sweet Dough is a cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. This strain is a Sativa leaning Hybrid, it has fuzzy amber trichomes that outline the flower and fiery-orange pistils that give this strain a noticeable aesthetic. It smells like a garden of flowers and sweet dough. Users report an uptick in focus and reduced stress.
