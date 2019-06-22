Loading…
Frosted Cherry Cookies (7g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.
HybridTHC 25%CBD
Strain rating:
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.

Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Quarter Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____

Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is an Indica, trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace.

Frosted Cherry Cookies

Frosted Cherry Cookies effects

Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
61% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.