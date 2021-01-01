About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

G MAC (MAC x Colombian Strain) smells like pine and fresh lemons, with floral hints of Lilacs and Daisies. Combusting this strain amplifies the sour lemon flavor, leaving a floral and perfume-like aftertaste. Reviewers have reported sedative effects on the muscles and nerves of the body with a crystal clear cerebral euphoria.