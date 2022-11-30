About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
A cross between Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake, Gelato Cake is a hybrid strain that is both delicious and relaxing. Gelato Cake has a distinguished taste that is rich, sweet, creamy, berry, and tangy. It has a high every Indica fan would love, a creeping high with strong physically relaxing effects. Following the body high, users can expect a euphoric head high with creative stimulation. The high does turn sedative, so expect to eventually doze off.
