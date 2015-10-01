Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Girl Scout Cookies (14g) - Small Buds

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces

Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____

Girl Scout Cookies (OG Kush x Durban Poison) is a heady Indica-hybrid with a strong body buzz. GSC tastes sweet and earthy, and it smells much the same. Girl Scout Cookies has a strong sativa component with a high that’s powerful, happy, and euphoric, but with couch-lock body effects and feelings of lethargy.

GSC effects

Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!