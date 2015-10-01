Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Girl Scout Cookies (OG Kush x Durban Poison) is a heady Indica-hybrid with a strong body buzz. GSC tastes sweet and earthy, and it smells much the same. Girl Scout Cookies has a strong sativa component with a high that’s powerful, happy, and euphoric, but with couch-lock body effects and feelings of lethargy.
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Girl Scout Cookies (OG Kush x Durban Poison) is a heady Indica-hybrid with a strong body buzz. GSC tastes sweet and earthy, and it smells much the same. Girl Scout Cookies has a strong sativa component with a high that’s powerful, happy, and euphoric, but with couch-lock body effects and feelings of lethargy.
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!