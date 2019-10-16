About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Golden Goat (Island Sweet Skunk X Romulan) is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a spicy yet citrus fragrance. Its flavor has been compared to tropical fruit and lemon zest with an undertone that is tangy, earthy, and herbal. It’s known to induce a relaxing sensation, elevate mood, and induce creativity.