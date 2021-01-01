About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience.



Each glass tube comes with two (2) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free.



Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready.

Aside from the great high it provides, one of the things users remember about Lemon Margy (Lemon Jack X Frozen Margy) is the amazing smell. With super strong notes of lemon and pine, it is reminiscent of a lemon grove.