Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Mango Sherbet (Sunset Sherbet X Mango Trees) is an indica dominant strain best known for its tasty mango flavor. It has an aroma with the same profile although with a touch of earthiness to it as well. The Mango Sherbet high is mentally stimulating yet physically relaxing. Users report feeling an influx of creative energy and focus just before a heavy, long-lasting physical high.