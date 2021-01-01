About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

Notorious (Ghost of Bon Humboldt x Caramel Cream x Humboldt Frost) is an indica strain with a pungent aroma. Its scent is kushy and earthy, with a floral and fuel undertone that carries over into its taste when smoked or vaped. Sought out by those looking for a stony and sedating experience, fans of this strain choose to consume Notorious THC for lounging around or lazy weekends.