100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

Notorious (Ghost of Bon Humboldt x Caramel Cream x Humboldt Frost) is an indica strain with a pungent aroma. Its scent is kushy and earthy, with a floral and fuel undertone that carries over into its taste when smoked or vaped. Sought out by those looking for a stony and sedating experience, fans of this strain choose to consume Notorious THC for lounging around or lazy weekends.