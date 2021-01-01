About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



Notorious (Ghost of Bon Humboldt x Caramel Cream x Humboldt Frost) is an indica strain with a pungent aroma. Its scent is kushy and earthy, with a floral and fuel undertone that carries over into its taste when smoked or vaped. Sought out by those looking for a stony and sedating experience, fans of this strain choose to consume Notorious THC for lounging around or lazy weekends.