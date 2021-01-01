Loading…
Octane Mint Sorbet (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.
About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original

Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Octane Mint Sorbet is an Indica that offers a relaxed and euphoric high. This strain has a lime and floral nose with musky undertones, the taste has a strong mint and lime flavor.
About this brand

Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.