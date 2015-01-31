Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Orange Cookies (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original

Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____

Orange Cookies (Orange Juice x GSC) is a sativa dominant hybrid. Its buds smell like tangy citrus fruits, and the smoke tastes like sweet orange cookies, just as its name would imply. Orange Cookies has an uplifting high that stimulates creative thoughts, induces euphoria, and adds a sense of contentment with full relaxation.

About this strain

Picture of Orange Cookies
Orange Cookies

Orange Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Juice with the renowned Girl Scout Cookies. The result is a flavor-packed strain that will remind you of a sweet and juicy tangerine. The effects of Orange Cookies are calming and long-lasting. Consumers who smoke Orange Cookies say it provides a euphoric and cerebral head buzz that leaves you in a happy mood while your body remains relaxed. Orange Cookies is 18% THC, making it a suitable strain choice for cannabis consumers of all experience levels. According to growers, this strain flowers into compact buds that appear lumpy with light green foliage. The average price of an ounce of Orange Cookies ranges from $12 to $17. The dominant terpene of Orange Cookies is Terpinolene. According to Leafly users, medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Orange Cookies was originally bred by Franchise Genetics.

Orange Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
344 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co.
Shop products
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.