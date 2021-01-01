About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience.



Each glass tube comes with two (2) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free.



Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready.

_____



Orange Fresca (Jack the Ripper x Orange Velvet) derives its name from its aroma and flavor with its strong presence of freshly cut oranges and citrus herbs. Orange Fresca provides a strong head buzz that energizes you but still could prove difficult to handle if you need to be focused and number-attentive. It’s a great strain to tackle creative projects with.