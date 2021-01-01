About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____
Paradise Cookies (Y Griega X Snowman) has conical shaped and tightly packed buds that are layered in a frosting of resinous and crystalline glandular trichomes. It's known to emit a nutty, musky, piney, and earthy aroma, accompanied by sweet berry undertones. Users have reported that Paradise Cookies left them calm and relaxed in body and mind.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.