Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

SFV OG (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.

Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
_____

SFV OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

SFV OG effects

Reported by real people like you
596 people told us about effects:
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!