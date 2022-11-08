Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

Sinmintz (Zkittlez X Sin Mint Cookies) is an indica-leaning hybrid with violet and green hues, orange hairs, and striking white trichomes. It has a nose that’s been described as candy, fruit, and mint with a taste being described as minty, sour and sweet citrus. Sinmintz provides an uplifting head high and a relaxed body buzz.