Claybourne Grams



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.

Sirius Chem Cake (Wedding Cake X Sirius Chem D) is an Indica dominant hybrid with a generous layer of crystal white trichomes. It has an aroma and flavor that are both gassy and citrus with the addition of a sweet tasting undertone. Sirius Chem Cake has uplifting effects that are both heady and euphoric.