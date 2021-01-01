About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____
Sour Kush Mints (Sour Diesel x Kushmints) is a Sativa dominant hybrid with a high that’s focused and clear headed with mild to moderate bodily relaxation. It has a sweet and citrus nose with a sweet and minty flavor.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.