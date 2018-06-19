About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Strawberry Cheesecake (Purple Panty Dropper x Girl Scout Cookies) is an Indica with creamy, sugary aromas. When burned, this strain taste heavily of strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and a whole smorgasbord of fruits. This strain is best for unwinding after a long strenuous day. Reviewers say its high will bring on good feelings and couch-lock, heavier doses are likely to knock out most consumers.