Strawberry Cheesecake (7g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Quarter Ounce - The Original

Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____

Strawberry Cheesecake (Purple Panty Dropper x Girl Scout Cookies) is an Indica with creamy, sugary aromas. When burned, this strain taste heavily of strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and a whole smorgasbord of fruits. This strain is best for unwinding after a long strenuous day. Reviewers say its high will bring on good feelings and couch-lock, heavier doses are likely to knock out most consumers.

About this strain

Picture of Strawberry Cheesecake
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chronic with White Widow and Cheese. Strawberry Cheesecake delivers effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. This strain tastes like its namesake suggests – sweet and creamy with undertones of berry. Strawberry Shortcake features THC levels over 20%, and CBD levels of 2% or more. The combination makes this strain ideal for managing symptoms of depression and fatigue

Strawberry Cheesecake effects

Reported by real people like you
141 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.