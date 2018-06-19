About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Quarter Ounce - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Strawberry Cheesecake (Purple Panty Dropper x Girl Scout Cookies) is an Indica with creamy, sugary aromas. When burned, this strain taste heavily of strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and a whole smorgasbord of fruits. This strain is best for unwinding after a long strenuous day. Reviewers say its high will bring on good feelings and couch-lock, heavier doses are likely to knock out most consumers.