About this product
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____
Strawberry Cheesecake (Purple Panty Dropper x Girl Scout Cookies) is an Indica with creamy, sugary aromas. When burned, this strain taste heavily of strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and a whole smorgasbord of fruits. This strain is best for unwinding after a long strenuous day. Reviewers say its high will bring on good feelings and couch-lock, heavier doses are likely to knock out most consumers.
About this strain
Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chronic with White Widow and Cheese. Strawberry Cheesecake delivers effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. This strain tastes like its namesake suggests – sweet and creamy with undertones of berry. Strawberry Shortcake features THC levels over 20%, and CBD levels of 2% or more. The combination makes this strain ideal for managing symptoms of depression and fatigue.
Strawberry Cheesecake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with