The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



Sugar Tart can be strong, but its effects tend to come on gradually, full of soothing and comfort, stoney vibes and dreamy thoughts that eventually become an intense desire to lie down and snuggle up. Velvet pajamas in cannabis form.