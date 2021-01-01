About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Quarter Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
Sunset Sherbet boasts a relaxing body high that’s sure to have you feeling like you’re on vacation under the tropical sun. This strain carries a deep purple hue under its dense trichomes and a distinctive nose that is both pungent and pleasantly floral in contrast to its sweet and cakey taste.
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.