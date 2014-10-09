About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

Super Silver Haze is a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic and long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.