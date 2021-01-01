About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience.



Each glass tube comes with five (5) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free.



Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready.

We call this strain “The Judge” because it frickin’ rules. The Judge is an indica with a distinct diesel aroma juxtaposed by its coffee and plum flavor. The pungent smell, coming from its Chem Dawg lineage, is offset by the fact it’s our highest testing strain ever, proving that The Judge is indeed stern, but more than fair.