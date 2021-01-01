About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

Tres Leches (Cookies & Cream X Koolato) is a sativa dominant hybrid. It provides a clear headed, uplifting, and energetic high. Tres Leches has a floral nose with lighter notes of lemon, citrus, and cinnamon. It has a taste that is a mix of sweet cinnamon and cream.