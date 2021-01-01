About this product

Claybourne Co is rolling in heavy with the Flyers 20 Pack, the biggest pre-roll pack in California!



Twenty (20) half gram pre-rolls come in a vintage inspired tin for easy carrying and convenience. Every pack is strain specific and made without lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant. Flyers use natural unbleached papers and are totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free.



Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready.

Flood your senses with the invigorating force of Tropic Fury. Selected for its Sunset Sherbet genetics, Tropic Fury boasts a relaxing body high that’s sure to have you feeling like you’re on vacation under the tropical sun. Tropic Fury carries a deep purple hue under its dense trichomes and a distinctive nose that is both pungent and pleasantly floral in contrast to its sweet and cakey taste.